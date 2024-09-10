FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management

The Financial Conduct Authority is currently considering feedback received from the portfolio management sector calling for an extension to the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements’ (SDR) deadline of 2 December.
On Monday (9 September), the regulator revealed it will allow "temporary flexibility" for firms required to comply with the SDR naming and marketing rules, which are set to come into force in just under three months. FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules In order to qualify for the extension – set for 2 April 2025 – firms will have to have applied for an SDR label by 1 October 2024 and will need to have terms including ‘sustainable', ‘sustainability', ‘transition' or a variation of the three in their fund names, or look to changing the name altogether....
