FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management

Four-month extension

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority is currently considering feedback received from the portfolio management sector calling for an extension to the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements’ (SDR) deadline of 2 December.

On Monday (9 September), the regulator revealed it will allow "temporary flexibility" for firms required to comply with the SDR naming and marketing rules, which are set to come into force in just under three months. FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules In order to qualify for the extension – set for 2 April 2025 – firms will have to have applied for an SDR label by 1 October 2024 and will need to have terms including ‘sustainable', ‘sustainability', ‘transition' or a variation of the three in their fund names, or look to changing the name altogether....

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Meg Hillier appointed as chair of the Treasury Committee

Gravis' Norris: Re-rating of REIT sector imminent as UK economy shows 'resilience'

More on Regulation

FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management
Regulation

FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management

Four-month extension

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 September 2024 • 2 min read
FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules
Regulation

FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on SDR naming and marketing rules

Extension until 2 April 2025

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 September 2024 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: The first-mover disadvantage of SDR
Regulation

Friday Briefing: The first-mover disadvantage of SDR

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 September 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot