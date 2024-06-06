Nvidia surges past Apple with $3trn valuation

Ahead of June 7 stock split

clock • 1 min read

Nvidia's market value surpassed $3trn on Wednesday (5 June), displacing Apple as the second most valuable company in the world.

The US tech giant's share price has climbed 5.16% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, its share price reached $1,255 after markets opened in the US, according to data from MarketWatch, and has since dropped to around $1,210. The latest rise follows its year-to-date increase of 148.64%, according to NASDAQ. Deep Dive: Investors urged to look beyond 'pure' AI plays as bubble concerns linger Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang said the company's data centre chips will trigger a new "industrial revolution", and as technology companies such as Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet continue to invest billions of...

