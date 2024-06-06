VinaCapital Group CIO Andy Ho dies

Andy Ho, chief investment officer of VinaCapital Group and managing director of the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity fund, has died.
A statement from VinaCapital Investment Management confirmed Ho died unexpectedly at his home in Ho Chi Minh City this morning (6 June). The CIO first joined VinaCapital in 2007, moving across from his role as director of investment at Prudential Vietnam. Prior to this, he held several positions across Dell Ventures and Ernst & Young. A succession plan is currently being implemented with the support of VOF board, and Brook Taylor, VinaCapital CEO of asset management, will take over interim leadership of the VOF team, alongside co-managers Khanh Vu and Dieu Phuong Nguyen Thi. CEO an...
