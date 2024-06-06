VinaCapital Group CIO Andy Ho dies

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity MD

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

Andy Ho, chief investment officer of VinaCapital Group and managing director of the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity fund, has died.

A statement from VinaCapital Investment Management confirmed Ho died unexpectedly at his home in Ho Chi Minh City this morning (6 June). The CIO first joined VinaCapital in 2007, moving across from his role as director of investment at Prudential Vietnam. Prior to this, he held several positions across Dell Ventures and Ernst & Young. A succession plan is currently being implemented with the support of VOF board, and Brook Taylor, VinaCapital CEO of asset management, will take over interim leadership of the VOF team, alongside co-managers Khanh Vu and Dieu Phuong Nguyen Thi. CEO an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Janus Henderson co-head of global bonds John Pattullo sets retirement date

St James's Place relegated from FTSE 100 as Liontrust stays put in FTSE 350

More on Industry

FIF 2024: Anything other than a long-term investor is an oxymoron
Industry

FIF 2024: Anything other than a long-term investor is an oxymoron

‘Long returns are overwhelmingly likely to be positive’

Hope Coumbe
Hope Coumbe
clock 06 June 2024 • 1 min read
AJ Bell: The British ISA is a bad idea
Industry

AJ Bell: The British ISA is a bad idea

Simplification is more urgent

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: Misinformation will cost the arts dearly
Industry

Friday Briefing: Misinformation will cost the arts dearly

Cutting off one's nose

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 June 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot