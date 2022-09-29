Fidelity pushes forward with merger of Global Property and Sustainable Global Dividend Plus funds

Effective 12 December

The current manager of the Global Property fund Dirk Phillipa will continue to manage the UK domiciled Fidelity Global Property Fund.  
Fidelity’s board of directors are pushing forward with the merger by absorption of the £189m Global Property and £130m Sustainable Global Dividend Plus SICAV funds.

On the merger effective date, scheduled for 12 December, the Global Property fund, which invests in listed real estate securities, will be absorbed by the Sustainable Global Dividend Plus fund, which provides exposure to global equities offering attractive dividend yields. 

"Seeking income remains a key goal for many investors and by broadening the investment universe from real estate to global equities we aim to provide increased opportunity for diversified sources of income. The merger also enables shareholders to benefit from economies of scale," a Fidelity spokesperson said. 

Scottish investment trust completes merger with JP Morgan Global Growth & Income

Following the merger, the Sustainable Global Dividend Plus fund investment process will remain the same and will continue to be managed by Fred Sykes and Jochen Breuer, while David Jehan and Vincent Li, derivatives portfolio managers, will continue to manage the call option overlay.

The merger is part of a programme to ensure the Fidelity Funds range "remains focused on the needs of its shareholders", the firm said in a letter to shareholders. 

Fidelity International appoints new head of equities for Europe

This programme is increasing the number of sustainability-oriented income solutions, absolute and total return products and investment themes while focusing the broader range on clear objectives in key market segments. 

The portfolio of the Global Property fund will be realigned to the investment objective of the Sustainable Global Dividend Plus fund, where possible, ahead of the merger in December. 

Subscriptions, redemptions and switches in or out of shares of the absorbed fund will only be accepted until 2 December, five working days before the merger effective date. 

