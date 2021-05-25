Vanguard expands ESG range with global corporate bond ETF

Vanguard has expanded its ESG ETF range with the launch of a global corporate bond UCITS vehicle, under the management of the firm's $1.7trn AUM fixed income group.

The Vanguard ESG Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF will track the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI Global Corporate Float-Adjusted Liquid Bond Screened index and charge an OCF of 0.15%.

Designed as a "core building block for ESG-aware portfolios", the ETF will exclude companies involved in weapons, non-renewable energy, vice products and companies involved with controversies related to the UN Global Compact Principles.

Domiciled in Ireland, the launch is the first fixed income strategy within Vanguard's ESG range, which currently includes Vanguard ESG Developed World All Cap Equity Index, Vanguard ESG Developed World All Cap Equity Index, Vanguard ESG Emerging Markets All Cap Equity Index, Vanguard ESG Global All Cap UCITS ETF and Vanguard SRI European Stock.

Head of ESG strategy, UK and Europe, Fong Yee Chan said: "Vanguard continues to seek ways to deliver long-term ESG strategies to give value to investors.

"For those investors wishing to mitigate ESG risk or avoid companies that don't align with their values, we are pleased to offer access to an ESG global corporate bond strategy through the new Vanguard ESG Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF."

