Private markets 'present a new challenge' for sustainable investment

Morningstar Sustainalytics survey

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Increasing demand from investors for access to private markets could result in “challenges and pain points” for sustainable investing.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

EdenTree strengthens fixed income team with trio of appointments

Spring Statement 26: Key takeaways from Reeves' latest fiscal update

More on ESG

Investment Week opens entries for Sustainable Investment Awards 2026
ESG

Investment Week opens entries for Sustainable Investment Awards 2026

Entry deadline is 4 May

Investment Week
clock 04 March 2026 • 3 min read
Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative relaunches with 250 signatories
ESG

Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative relaunches with 250 signatories

Updated commitment statement

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 25 February 2026 • 2 min read
CCLA's Martin Buttle: How fund selectors can help address modern slavery
ESG

CCLA's Martin Buttle: How fund selectors can help address modern slavery

'Push for progress'

Martin Buttle
clock 06 February 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot