BennBridge boutique launches UCITS mirror fund of Cayman long/short EM vehicle

BennBridge boutique Pembroke is set to launch a UCITS equivalent of its flagship Cayman-domiciled long/short emerging markets strategy.

HI BennBridge EM Absolute Return will "closely mirror" the Pembroke low-net long/short strategy, which was launched in 2018 under the lead management of former Harvard Endowment portfolio manager Sanjiv Bhatia. It is set to launch on 1 June.

The Pembroke low-net long/short strategy aims to deliver consistent uncorrelated returns of 10% to 12% per annum, with low volatility and controlled drawdowns.

The fund will typically invest 90% of its AUM in liquid intstruments.

The Cayman strategy has returned over 10% annualised net of fees, with a Sharpe ratio of 1.83 and 5.7% volatility since its inception in April 2018, according to BennBridge figures.

Lead manager Bhatia said: "Many investors contemplating EM do not want to assume the volatility and the drawdowns typically associated with these markets.

"The Pembroke UCITS fund seeks to offer a solution for these investors, as well as providing a source of uncorrelated alpha and reduced volatility for multi-manager hedge fund portfolios. We believe our focus on controlling volatility and drawdowns helps investors achieve similar returns through the cycles, with much less risk."

CEO of BennBridge Doug Stewart added: "Pembroke's differentiated investment process allows investors to access emerging markets sensibly in the absolute return space."