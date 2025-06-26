TIME Investments direct social property fund suspended while making hybrid switch

Suspended in April 2025

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

TIME Investments has suspended its Social Impact Property fund after it experienced “higher than usual net redemptions” putting a run on the mandate’s liquidity, Investment Week has learned.

The company was seeking to transition the direct portfolio into a hybrid structure but Investment Week revealed this was delayed while the firm worked with the regulator to retain its existing Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) label on the new model back in March. TIME Investments delays transitioning social daily dealing property fund to hybrid due to SDR IW understands that TIME still has the regulatory approval to make this switch however, it was forced to temporarily suspend the fund before it could make the change "to protect investors". According to the fund's webs...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

FCA property fund consultation at risk of becoming irrelevant

US intervention in Iran-Israel conflict will likely leave nations without a trade deal

More on Funds

Rathbones granted SDR labels for multi-asset range
Funds

Rathbones granted SDR labels for multi-asset range

Two other funds received label in March

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 26 June 2025 • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton partners with eToro to launch more 'Smart Portfolios'
Funds

Franklin Templeton partners with eToro to launch more 'Smart Portfolios'

eToro has over 110 'Smart Portfolios'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 June 2025 • 1 min read
European demand for private markets on the rise
Funds

European demand for private markets on the rise

Private equity most popular asset class

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 25 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot