Franklin Templeton has teamed up with investment platform eToro to introduce six eToro-branded UCITS ETF ‘smart portfolios’, Investment Week has learned.
The six target-date solutions powered by Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS) have investment time horizons ranging between three to ten years and became available to eToro clients on 24 June. European demand for private markets on the rise Currently, eToro has over 110 smart portfolios curated by the firm's investment office. Investors can copy any of these portfolios, with the copied investment automatically mirroring the portfolio's positions and future adjustments. Jenny Johnson, CEO and president of Franklin Templeton, said: "By combining our deep expertise in tar...
