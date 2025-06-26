Rathbones granted SDR labels for multi-asset range

Rathbones Asset Management has received approval to use the Financial Conduct Authority's Sustainability Focus label across four funds in its Rathbone Greenbank Multi-Asset Portfolio range.
The Total Return, Defensive Growth, Strategic Growth and Dynamic Growth portfolios can now be marketed as sustainable mandates as part of the watchdog's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) following changes implemented by Rathbones Asset Management to secure the labels. Franklin Templeton partners with eToro to launch more 'Smart Portfolios' The changes included amendments to the investment objectives, policies, and sustainable strategies of the portfolios. While the portfolios currently have a mixed non-financial objective to invest in both assets that have set sustainabi...
