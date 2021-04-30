City watchdog considers easing suspension rule for SPACs

City of London is seeking to attract SPACs as it reinvents itself after Brexit

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing to amend the current rule that trading in a listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) should be suspended at the point where it identifies a company to acquire.

Currently a SPAC listing is typically suspended at the point it identifies an acquisition target. Suspension seeks to preserve market integrity during a period when limited information on a prospective deal could result in disorderly trading in a SPAC's shares.

The FCA said it was now proposing a waiver on that suspension. "We are consulting on a set of clear conditions based on which we will not look to suspend the listing of a SPAC. These changes should encourage issuers that are willing to provide transparency and strong protections to investors.

"This should support market confidence and aligns our approach more closely with standards in other international markets," Clare Cole, director of market oversight at the FCA said about the proposal.