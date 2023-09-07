FCA details penalties for firms breaching crypto marketing rules

From 8 October

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read
'From this October, crypto firms must market to UK consumers clearly, fairly and honestly.'
Image:

'From this October, crypto firms must market to UK consumers clearly, fairly and honestly.'

Firms failing to comply with the Financial Conduct Authority's incoming crypto marketing rules will face steep consequences, including potential jail time.

The rules are set to come into force from 8 October, and will offer a greater degree of protection for consumers by making the marketing of cryptoassets and related products "clearer and more accurate", the FCA said.

Breaching the rules will effectively amount to a criminal offence, which will be punishable by an "unlimited fine" and/or up to two years' imprisonment, the FCA said today (7 September).

Some of the changes will include the introduction of a 24-hour cooling off period for first time investors, while firms may be given up to 8 January 2024 to implement greater technical developments.

FCA clamps down on marketing of cryptoassets

This is because companies will need to apply for the "flexibility which would then allow them time to make the required back-office changes successfully", the FCA explained.

From next month, the marketing of cryptoassets will need to feature prominent risk warnings and must not "inappropriately incentivise" consumers to invest, it added.

The incoming rules will apply to any firm, whether based in the UK or abroad, that wishes to market crypto products to UK consumers.

Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA, said crypto firms marketing to UK consumers will need to do so "clearly, fairly and honestly", and "provide risk warnings people understand" from October.

"As a proportionate regulator, we are giving firms that apply a little more time to get the other reforms requiring technology and business change right. We will maintain our close eye on firms during this extended implementation period," she added.

"We are concerned by the failure of many overseas and unregulated crypto firms to engage with us on the new rules. Come 8 October, we will be taking action against firms illegally marketing to UK consumers."   

FCA's Pritchard: We need open debate about crypto risks

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, commended the introduction of the 24-hour cooling off period, highlighting the volatile nature of the crypto markets, where "coins and tokens can plummet in value in a matter of hours".

She added: "The FCA shot out of the traps, harnessed with new powers and raced ahead with new rules to give consumers extra protection in the crypto Wild West, but it has now recognised some crypto firms will struggle with the deadline which is fast approaching.

"Although some extra time is being offered for technical changes, the FCA is taking a hard stance on the core new rules, stressing they will still be brought in by the October deadline."

Streeter noted the regulator was walking a "tricky tightrope" however,  by looking to increase consumer protection while also trying not to dampen digital innovation in the crypto and blockchain spaces.

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Liontrust China shareholders oppose merger with EM strategy

IA: Equity funds hit 18-month inflow high in July

More on Regulation

'It is vital that firms make sure they are not solely focused on a fund’s profitability over value for money for investors.'
Regulation

FCA: Managers 'undermine' value assessment process by basing fees off competitors

Lack of challenge from independent directors

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 August 2023 • 4 min read
The MoU would be a 'major step forward in achieving closer cooperation between the UK and EU'.
Regulation

EU and UK eye closer financial services regulatory cooperation with Brexit agreement

Memorandum of understanding

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 May 2023 • 1 min read
FCA headquarters in Stratford, London
Regulation

FCA: 'Expect robust action' with Consumer Duty supervision

Warning on how it will discipline firms

Hope William-Smith
Hope William-Smith
clock 10 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Lack of new investor interest' forces BlackRock to shut $22m China Flexible Equity fund

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
02

Home REIT tenant Supportive Homes CIC enters voluntary liquidation

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

07 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement set for 22 November 2023

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: 'We are much nearer the top' of the hiking cycle

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
06

Joe Wiggins returns to St James's Place as director of investment research

06 September 2023 • 1 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot