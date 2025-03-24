FCA to encourage greater investment and risk-taking by UK savers- reports

In an interview with the FT, Alder said the plan comes as part of a fresh five-year strategy that the regulator will bring to market this week, with the aim to both help consumers make higher gains on their savings and increase faith in financial markets by clamping down on fraud. FCA drops plan to name and shame firms under investigation Alder stressed the importance of a focus on a "rebalancing of risk", with the FCA wanting to make progress on "the risk of not deciding to, for example, participate in or access financial products or services that can lead to greater long-term retur...