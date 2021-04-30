Is there an 'epic bubble' in Asia? Why investors need to tread carefully in the region

Some strong words from Jeremy Grantham of GMO about the US stockmarket may be ringing in many investors' ears right now as markets climb ever higher.

In a blog post on the GMO website, the company's co-founder wrote: "The long, long bull market since 2009 has finally matured into a fully fledged epic bubble. Featuring extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance, and hysterical investor behaviour, I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea Bubble, 1929, and 2000."

As an Asian equity investor it is not my place to dwell on US stock markets. However, the more I look at valuations and current trading patterns there, the more I tend to agree with Mr Grantham's conclusions.

With gains accelerating and the extremely high level of participation of retail investors, we do not view current US stock market conditions as healthy.

Are Asian equities in a bubble too?

In his report, Grantham suggests that "value" stocks and emerging markets (of which Asian stock markets now account for 81%) are the safest places to be, relatively speaking.

However, we believe "frothy" (if not outright bubbly) conditions are now broadly prevalent across global stock markets. If the US stockmarket corrects, Asian markets will not be immune. Particularly given the very high correlations in short-term performance.

But how worried should investors in Asia be? Let's start with the reassuring charts first.

Chart 1 below shows a variety of valuation measures, on which Asia doesn't look crazily expensive, particularly on forecast 2021 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.

Meanwhile, most markets are offering dividend yields of between 2% and 4%, which perhaps are not to be sniffed at in a zero interest rate environment.

Also, as chart 2 shows below, return on equity (RoE) has been under pressure. RoE is a profitability ratio that measures the ability of a firm to generate profits from its shareholders' investments in the company.

However, we should see a good cyclical improvement as the global economy normalises. This should support stockmarket performance.

These charts are pretty reassuring. Elsewhere, though, other signs are more worrying and lead us to think that 2021 will be a challenging year for Asian investors to make significant absolute returns.

Chart 3, for example, shows that on a trailing basis (that is, using past profits as a guide) Asian valuations are now as high as they have ever been in the recent past.

This means we really need good earnings growth in 2021 to justify current share prices.

Can Asian profits meet such elevated expectations? Based on history, almost certainly not. Brokers' forecasts nearly always disappoint. This is one of the main risks for 2021.

Chart 4 has perhaps the more interesting sector breakdown. The black dots show the current forward P/E ratio for all the key sectors in Asia.

The forward P/E uses projected earnings, so it assumes all those nice earnings-per-share numbers come true. The bars have the historic range since 2004.

Of note is that nearly all sectors outside those facing significant, obvious and in some cases terminal, challenges (property, banks, insurance, utilities) are near or at the top of their historic ranges.

Valuations may not be crazy, but they are most definitely expensive versus history. And if earnings do not come through, we doubt markets in Asia will perform well in the near term.

More anecdotally, similar to in the US, we have seen a very large increase in retail investor participation in stock markets across Asia. Historically, this has been a good indicator of market peaks.

What are these retail investors buying? It appears retail money is heavily flowing into thematic ETFs in the region, some of which have seen their assets grow exponentially.

The most popular themes are of course electric vehicles (EV, more on these later), the internet sector, technology, green energy, biotech and so on.

True to form, brokers are now feeding the bubble by coming up with ever more nonsensical price targets based on ever more nonsensical valuation methods to justify further moves in the hottest areas of the market.

This is summed up nicely in the great chart below from David Scott of Chaam Advisors, which we think encapsulates the way the market often works for the "hot" sectors.

We are now indeed moving to the right hand side of the chart, with broker notes on EV stocks in particular now only talking about "potential customers", normally in 2030.

Meanwhile, the one we love regarding the "neatness of business model" is that apparently EVs are really software platforms that provide mobility as a service.