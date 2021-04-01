SPAC deals propel Q1 M&A activity to strongest start since 1980

Global M&A activity has seen the strongest opening since 1980, with worldwide deals totalling $1.3trn year-to-date and 27% of deals between $1bn-$5bn coming from SPACs.

The first quarter saw global M&A activity increase by 93%, according to Refinitiv, the strongest percentage gain in 33 years.

This was fuelled by the recently SPAC deal frenzy, with the value and number of deals reaching an all-time quarterly record.

Some 103 SPAC combinations have been announced so far in 2021, worth a combined $228.5bn, with the rise in activity leading the US Securities and Exchange Commission to start an enquiry into the risks involved.

SPACs are listed shell companies which raise funds to acquire private companies with the intention of bringing them to the public market, thereby bypassing the traditional IPO route.

Their popularity has increased exponentially in recent months, fuelling concerns over lack of due diligence and disclosures and risks of insider trading.

With M&A activity across the globe topping even that of the dotcom boom, it is only natural that market participants are also concerned about the possibility of a bubble.

Matt Toole, director of deals intelligence at Refinitiv, said: "By number of deals, worldwide deal making has increased 6% so far this year, a three-year high.

"Global M&A for deals greater than $10bn has increased 37% compared to the same period last year, while deals between $1bn-$5bn have registered triple-digit percentage gains, by value and by number of deals, compared to a year ago.

"Within the $1bn-$5bn category, 27% of deal value and 25% of volume has been driven by SPAC acquisitions."

On a regional basis, M&A in the US has driven the huge global increase, nearly tripling year-on-year to a new all-time high of $654.1bn for the first three months of 2021.

Europe saw deal making increase by 25% to $277.3bn, marking a three-year high, while Asia Pacific M&A increased by 45% to a six-year high of $206.5bn.