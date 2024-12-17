T. Rowe Price adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label on pair of funds

T. Rowe's OEIC Global Impact Credit and OEIC Global Impact Equity funds will both adopt the label early in 2025 under the regulator's naming and marketing rules which came into effect this year. This means that the T. Rowe Global Impact Credit fund has become one of the first fixed income funds to adopt an SDR label, after Investment Week reported on Monday (16 December) that EdenTree Investment Management has received authorisation for the same label on its Global Impact Bond fund. Editor's view: Where are the SDR Improvers and Mixed Goals? Managed by Matt Lawton, the fixed inco...