Ravenscroft names non-exec chair as Stephen Lansdown retires from board

Ravenscroft has named Dominic Jones as its new non-executive chairman, with Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Stephen Lansdown set to retire from the board after the firm's 24 June AGM.

Lansdown, who first became a shareholder of Ravenscroft in December 2012, is stepping down to concentrate on his Bristol-based sporting interests, African conservation work and to spend time with his family.

He is the majority shareholder of Bristol Bears rugby union club, Bristol Flyers basketball club, and Bristol City Football Club.

Having been appointed as non-executive director in September 2015 and chairman in June 2017, Lansdown will remain Ravenscroft's majority shareholder.

Since joining Ravenscroft, the firm's AUA has grown by more than 200% and its client numbers have "more than doubled".

Lansdown said it had been "a privilege to be on the Ravenscroft board for almost six years and chairman for the past four".

"We have made some excellent appointments to the board, which will continue to drive the business forward, so that it can continue to deliver returns to our shareholders, meet the investment objectives of our clients and contribute significantly to the economies and communities where we operate," he added.

His replacement has been involved with the Ravenscroft group as a director since 2008 and joined the Ravenscroft Holdings board in 2014.

The first Jersey resident to hold the position since Ravenscroft was founded in 2005, Jones is also CEO of his family business JPRestaurants.

Jones is an English and French qualified lawyer with more than 30 years' experience in financial services.

In addition, Ravenscroft has hired Richard Collenette as a non-independent non-executive director to represent the interests of the Lansdown family office Pula Limited.

Mary Kingston has also joined as an independent non-executive director with a specialism in marketing and client communication. Kingston spent three decades at Hargreaves Lansdown after joining the company as its first full-time employee.

She stood down from her role as marketing director of Hargreaves Lansdown in 2013 and will join the Ravenscroft board with effect from 1 June.

Jones said Ravenscroft is "almost unrecognisable as the business I joined as non-executive director in 2008 but that is most certainly positive for the board, the team and more importantly our clients and shareholders".

He added: "I want to thank Stephen for his excellent chairmanship as his experience and insight have been invaluable and I am looking forward to the challenge of building on the foundations we have laid for the next chapter in Ravenscroft's story."

Ravenscroft chief executive officer Jon Ravenscroft said: "The appointments over the last couple of years have added experience and expertise, particularly in corporate governance, IT and marketing and I am delighted that Dominic has been appointed as chairman as he understands our business, has seen the changes and truly understands the direction we are going in.

"I also want to thank Stephen for his wise counsel, confidence and friendship and hope he enjoys having more time for his sporting and conservation passions."