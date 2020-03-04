Stephen Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder

Stephen Lansdown is the co-founder of UK financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown, and is an English-born Guernsey billionaire. Lansdown and Peter Hargreaves started Hargreaves Lansdown from a bedroom in 1981.

He is also a founder of Bristol Sport and majority shareholder of Bristol Rugby, Bristol Flyers basketball club, and Bristol City Football Club. In April 2009, he sold 4.7% of Hargreaves Lansdown for £47.2m, which he put towards building Bristol City's new football stadium. In May 2017, his net worth was reported to be in the region of £1.48bn.

More recently, Lansdown has backed a sustainable private equity fund investing in technology and manufacturing businesses.

Lansdown was appointed a CBE in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to business and the community in Bristol.