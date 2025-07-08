Investors undergo 'buyers' strike' in June sending order values to two year low

Middle East conflict did not deter investors

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Markets saw a ‘buyers' strike’ take place in June, as the value of buy orders crashed to the lowest levels since September 2023, data from Calastone found.

This metric fell by 7.5% over the period, down to £11.3bn. Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, described June as a month of "caution, not fear" as war in the Middle East deterred investors but "but did not cause panic". The firm's Fund Flow Index found that the outflow from equity funds was not driven by an increase in selling as the value of sell orders actually fell during the month, down by 2.5% to £11.4bn. Gold, Europe, property and renewables dominate active fund returns in H1 Glyn said net outflow from equity funds as an asset class "is relatively rare as we hav...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Fidelity International and PGIM among six firms to join ACT List 2025

Evelyn Partners collaborates with Manchester City Women's football club

More on Investment

Event Voice: Stepping out of cash into the Credit Sweet Spot
Investment

Event Voice: Stepping out of cash into the Credit Sweet Spot

Peter Marsland, Fixed Income Investment Specialist, from Aberdeen discusses the Short Dated Enhanced Income Fund at the June Fixed Income Market Focus.

Peter Marsland, Fixed Income Investment Specialist
clock 08 July 2025 • 4 min read
Investors undergo 'buyers' strike' in June sending order values to two year low
Investment

Investors undergo 'buyers' strike' in June sending order values to two year low

Middle East conflict did not deter investors

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 July 2025 • 2 min read
The big questions around re-evaluating risk for the retail investment industry
Investment

The big questions around re-evaluating risk for the retail investment industry

Discussions at Global Investment Management Summit

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 08 July 2025 • 8 min read
Trustpilot