Investors undergo 'buyers' strike' in June sending order values to two year low

Markets saw a ‘buyers' strike’ take place in June, as the value of buy orders crashed to the lowest levels since September 2023, data from Calastone found.
This metric fell by 7.5% over the period, down to £11.3bn. Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, described June as a month of "caution, not fear" as war in the Middle East deterred investors but "but did not cause panic". The firm's Fund Flow Index found that the outflow from equity funds was not driven by an increase in selling as the value of sell orders actually fell during the month, down by 2.5% to £11.4bn. Gold, Europe, property and renewables dominate active fund returns in H1 Glyn said net outflow from equity funds as an asset class "is relatively rare as we hav...
