Ravenscroft IM promotes 'problem solver' Dovey to board

Ravenscroft has appointed group head of research and multi-manager team member Samantha Dovey to the board of its investment management unit.

Joining Mark Bousfield, Ben Byrom and Bob Tannahill on the board of Ravenscroft Investment Management, which is responsible for the group's discretionary investment management business and range of Huntress funds, Dovey was promoted to group head of fund research earlier this year with broad oversight of funded solutions.

Lead manager on Ravenscroft's growth portfolios and the Huntress Global Growth fund, Dovey joined the firm in 2013 from International Asset Monitor, where she was head of research, and has previously served at Collins Stewart Asset Management.

Dovey said her early training as a chartered accountant has given her "insight into all types of businesses as well as making me look at problems slightly differently", while her banking sector experience has given her an "excellent understanding of financial products".

In addition, she pointed to her work on credit facilities and covenants on loans and her banking introduction to investment products, "which sparked my passion for all things analytical, all of which have been useful for my fund research role".

Dovey said: "I am a problem solver at heart, have an inquisitive brain and enjoy being challenged, attributes I think will benefit the board.

"Ravenscroft is a client-centric business and ensuring that ethos remains at the heart of what we do as the business continues to grow is crucial and I am looking forward to being an integral part of the team".

Fellow director Bousfield added: "Sam has more than 20 years' experience in the investment industry and her knowledge and understanding of fund research has been invaluable to Ravenscroft.

"As the investment management business grows, her insight and expertise will strengthen the board and ensure that we continue to stay true to our long-term, thematic approach to investing,"