Collapsed securitised debt vehicle held by suspended 7IM funds

Both sub funds of the 7IM Funds ICVC were suspended this morning

The now suspended £33m 7IM Absolute Return Portfolio (formerly VT Tcam Absolute Return Portfolio) and £20m 7IM Income Portfolio (formerly VT Tcam Income Portfolio) both hold significant allocations to a collapsed securitised debt vehicle, which was taken on when the firm bought TCAM Asset Management in 2018.

The Xenfin Securitised Debt fund represents 11.1% and 9.3% of the Absolute Return and Income Portfolios respectively, according to FE fundinfo. They are the sole funds in the Investment Association universe to hold it within top ten holdings.

Both sub funds of the 7IM Funds ICVC, Investment Week revealed this morning the funds had been suspended until further notice, according to a letter to investors, dated 17 March.

Investors were told that "given the ongoing uncertainty around the continued illiquidity" of two particular assets, "which cannot currently be sold", the funds must be suspended.

Managed by London-based asset management, proprietary trading and technology company Xenfin Capital, according to the fund's documentation, Xenfin Securitised Debt "may utilise capital, loans, swaps, or other means to efficiently invest in or gain exposure to the relevant underlying asset class".

In a 3 October 2019 letter to investors, seen by Investment Week, Xenfin confirmed the winding down of the securitised debt fund, as well as its property and FX Algorithmic funds.

This followed the earlier delisting of the securitised debt and property funds from Guernsey-based bourse The International Stock Exchange (TISE) on 4 July 2019.

With an office on Savile Row, London, Xenfin Group has a number of entities listed on Companies House, some of which are still active while others have been dissolved for several years.

On 20 January 2021, an allegation of "fraud and misrepresentation" was made by Xenfin against two Florida-based companies called Venetian at a court in Delaware, according to legal documentation.

Six days later, property vehicle "Xenfin Fund 1 Trading Ltd" filed for voluntary liquidation in Guernsey.

A 7IM spokesperson declined to comment further but confirmed that holdings were acquired as part of the firm's acquisition of TCAM Asset Management in 2018.