Fiera Capital hires AMP Capital global equity team

The team will be based across London, Hong Kong and Sydney

Fiera Capital has acquired a global equities capability from AMP Capital, comprising four investment professionals and a fund, subject to regulatory approval.

Lead portfolio manager Simon Steele and investment manager Neil Mitchell will remain based in London, while investment managers David Naughtin and Andy Gardner will remain based in Hong Kong and Sydney respectively.

The AMP Capital Global Companies fund has outperformed its IA Global sector average over one and three years, and is approaching its fourth anniversary.

It features a focused portfolio of 25 to 35 companies and is "expected to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over a full market cycle".

Jean Philippe Lemay, global president and chief operating officer of Fiera Capital said: "I am thrilled to welcome such experienced investment managers and their clients to Fiera Capital.

"The team is a perfect fit with the company, sharing in our client-focused culture and dedication to investment excellence. What's more, the acquisition of a global equity capability based outside of North America builds on our global ambitions of building robust investment platforms in markets where we see opportunities for growth."

Anik Lanthier, president and chief investment officer, public markets at Fiera Capital, added: "This seasoned team and their investment strategy are highly complementary to our existing offering.

"In the UK and Europe, it will sit alongside our successful emerging markets equities, real estate and mid-market infrastructure teams, while in Asia it will broaden our capability alongside our Asia credit business.

"This addition is directly aligned with our objective of ensuring the continuing competitiveness and range of our investment platform in order to best serve the investment needs of our clients."

Steele said: "We are excited to join Fiera Capital and share in the company's impeccable reputation and commitment to a culture of investment excellence. The team has delivered exceptional returns since inception and is just weeks away from completing its fourth-year track record.

"We look forward to welcoming our clients and working alongside our new colleagues while contributing to the vision of making Fiera Capital a top tier global asset manager, recognised for its best-in-class solutions offering and trusted investment partnerships."