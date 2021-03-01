Guinness Global Equity Income managers: Launching fund after Global Financial Crisis has paid off

Launching the Guinness Global Equity Income fund a decade ago as a direct response to the Global Financial Crisis unwittingly prepared its portfolio to weather the mass dividend cuts seen in the throes of the coronavirus crisis, according to its managers Matthew Page and Ian Mortimer.

Speaking to Investment Week on the ten-year anniversary year of the £1.3bn fund, the managers said their decision to focus on dividend growth rather than high dividends, and to implement strict criteria in terms of balance sheet strength and high returns on capital, has meant the portfolio only saw a dividend reduction of 60 basis points in 2020 while the MSCI World index's average dividend yield slipped by 13%.

"2020 was really the first and ultimate test of this approach for the fund," Page said. "We came through the year with 28 out of 35 companies actually growing their dividends. When you look at the UK and European stockmarket indices, you saw about half of companies cutting, cancelling or postponing their dividends."

The fund's defensive approach, which also entails holding an equally-weighted 35-stock portfolio at any one time, has stood the vehicle in good stead over the longer term too, with the fund achieving the single best total return in its IA Global Equity Income sector over the last decade at 177% compared to its average peer's gain of 123%.It is also in the top quartile for its returns over three and five years, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Mortimer said one factor contributing to its outperformance is its focus on company - and subsequently dividend - growth, which enables compounding to bolster returns.

It has also meant the fund has been able to hold US stocks or companies in the tech sector, which are usually shunned by equity income funds in favour of either banks or utilities - two sectors Guinness Global Equity Income has never had exposure to.

"It is not because we refuse to own these types of companies, it is just there has not been a firm in these sectors that have passed our criteria over the last decade," Mortimer explained.

"This has come through not just in terms of the dividend sustainability the portfolio saw in 2020, but also in the good steady capital growth we have seen alongside that."

Throughout the course of 2020, the managers said rebalancing across the portfolio was below average, with the managers selling Royal Dutch Shell, Dutch-listed global recruitment firm Randstad and British communications "turnaround story" WPP in favour of PepsiCo, US medical device firm Medtronic and world-leading lift manufacturer Otis.

Page said these changes started happening in early February after the first cases of Covid in Europe were reported.

"At that time, we had no idea how much further the pandemic would escalate or how central banks would respond, so forecasting earnings was a pointless exercise," he said.

"We had to consider the big picture; which companies in the portfolio had the most economic sensitivity, and conversely which balance sheets in our portfolios had enough liquidity to weather a potentially very negative scenario."

Looking ahead to 2021, Mortimer said the fund's 500-strong investable universe looks "pretty healthy", and predicts a 10% fallout from firms as opposed to a more average 5%.

"Broadly, the universe itself still has a good number of companies in it and it is still very well diversified across sectors and geography," he reasoned.

"There are opportunities out there, but in this environment, I think it is a case of being a little more opportunistic."