Resonance launches £15m homelessness social investment property fund

Rough sleeping has been on the rise over the past year in London

Impact investment company Resonance has launched a social impact homelessness property fund to help the homeless across London.

The fund will focus on purchasing affordable homes in London as it seeks to provide 50 homes this year for those sleeping rough on the city's streets. The company estimates more than 200 people will be housed over the lifetime of the fund.

About 10,726 people spent a night without shelter between April 2019 and March 2020, a 21% increase on the previous year and a 170% increase since 2010, according to the Combined Homelessness and Information Network.

Called Resonance Everyone In Limited Partnership, the fund has an initial investment of £12.5m and target fund size of £15m. It will partner with registered social landlord and charity Nacro, and has the Greater London Authority and Big Society Capital as its first investors.

The fund will work by acquiring properties and leasing them to the charity to provide for individuals who are currently rough sleeping, or in a hotel or hostel accommodation with a settled home.

Additionally, Nacro have secured funding from the GLA to provide a support service for four years to the service users living in the 50 properties.

Nacro will support individuals to maintain their home, set down roots in a community, address any support needs they have and re-engage with education or employment.

Further to this, service users will move into more permanent accommodation therefore enabling more people to leave the streets and live in supported accommodation, the company said.

John Williams, investment director & head of Property Funds at Resonance, commented: "This investment from the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan allows Resonance to extend its long running homelessness property fund initiative in London to help reach the specific and urgent need arising from the pandemic - helping provide move-on accommodation for individuals who have been temporarily housed in hotels and other emergency accommodation, and where there is now a historic opportunity to help prevent a return to the streets by providing a better way forward.

"Impact investment in this area means that properties can be made available for the long run to help this need, and attract other investors who want to back solutions to meet these issues."

The Mayor of London has prioritised the creation of long-term social rented homes, available at affordable rent levels.

Khan said: "A secure, long-term home should be a basic right for every Londoner, but a decade of austerity and the economic crisis created by the pandemic means far too many people have found themselves on the street or in temporary accommodation.

"My teams and their charity partners are working around the clock to help the most vulnerable people to work towards a life off the street - but this is only possible if there is high quality, affordable accommodation available at the end of their journey.

"The work being carried out by Resonance and Nacro will create the homes our fellow Londoners deserve and ensure they have access to the support they need to rebuild their lives."

The Everyone In initiative was launched following the rise in rough sleeping over the last year in London and the emergency action as a result of the pandemic that saw nearly 15,000 people being temporarily accommodated in hotels to protect them from the risk of Covid-19.