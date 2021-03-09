Comgest bolsters ESG team with ASI analyst hire

Daroczi will focus on Comgest's proprietary ESG analysis of developed market companies, in particular US stocks

Comgest has doubled the size of its ESG research team from three to six members in just over a year following the appointment of Petra Daroczi from Aberdeen Standard Investments this year.

Daroczi has been hired as an ESG analyst and will be responsible for Comgest's proprietary ESG analysis of developed market companies, in particular US stocks.

She was based in Singapore with ASI in an ESG analyst role.

In 2020, Xing Xu also joined Comgest's ESG team as an ESG analyst from Fosun Group.

Xu is focused on Chinese companies and has been working closely with the global emerging markets, Asia and China teams at Comgest across the firm's research offices in Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Comgest said that the expanded team is headed by Sébastien Thévoux-Chabuel and is based in Paris, where two-thirds of its investment professionals are situated, including members of the European, global, US, global emerging markets and Japan teams.

Head of ESG Thévoux-Chabuel said: "Ensuring ESG considerations are embedded within our investment decisions is both a natural consequence of our quality growth investment style and of our commitment to responsible stewardship of our clients' assets.

"Our new team members bring considerable depth and diversity to our ESG research and reporting capabilities. As a team we will continue to deliver our clients the highest standards in terms of ESG research, engagement and reporting on our activities in this important domain."

Last year, Comgest launched the Growth Emerging Markets Plus fund, citing demand from clients for portfolios applying specific ethical exclusions, specifically a zero-tolerance approach to fossil fuel extraction, reserves and power generation.

It also has ‘Plus' funds for its pan-European and global equities strategies.

Comgest said it conducted more than 130 company engagements in 2020.