Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2020, which celebrate specialist groups and funds across the industry.
The awards recognise managers who are true specialists in their chosen field, while highlighting boutique and passive managers providing outstanding and unique propositions to clients. See all the winners in the gallery above.
Factors setting the winners apart include uniqueness of asset class and strategy, consistency of returns, strong management teams, local teams and resources, and providing affordable access for investors to a specialist area of the market.
This year's entrants had to prove they were providing a particular missing link in a portfolio to maximise portfolio diversification.
To this end, fund groups were invited to submit their entries to this year's awards, and filled in a detailed questionnaire drilling down into areas including fund/group performance, team processes and culture, product innovation, and how the strategies fit into client portfolios.
The awards were judged using a combination of quantitative and qualitative criteria by a judging panel of leading fund selectors and researchers (see below).
This year in particular, the judges gave ESG considerations a high weighting in their deliberations, as well as how strategies have weathered the market fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Judging panel
Mohsin Bukhari, head of investments, Carrington
Francis Chua, fund manager, LGIM
James de Bunsen, portfolio manager - multi-asset, Janus Henderson
Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios, AJ Bell
Mateusz Kedzierski, senior research analyst, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research
Alena Kosava, director of equity and alternative research, Tilney Group
Darius McDermott, managing director, Chelsea Financial Services
Alex Moore, head of collectives research, Rathbone Brothers
Richard Philbin, CIO, Wellian Investment Solutions
Ian Rees, deputy head of multi-asset funds and head of research, Premier Miton Investors
Yuta Rubio, head of alternative and multi-asset strategies, Allfunds
Peter Sleep, senior portfolio manager, 7IM
Nathan Sweeney, senior investment manager, Architas
Louis Tambe, fund analyst, FE Investments
Ruli Viljoen, head of manager selection, Morningstar