Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2020

Winner: Amati Global Investors

The judges said this group has claimed the niche space of UK smaller companies and has done it through a successful flagship fund.





They said it was nice to see the cross-correlation between private and public market participation.





They are not afraid to continue to enhance their proposition with greater attention to ESG issues within their small-cap universe – an often overlooked consideration in this part of the market.





They have also responded with online developments that have enabled them to continue to report and communicate well with investors.