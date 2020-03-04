specialist investment
Water companies could be worth a second look
Infrastructure assets' performance is typically stable throughout economic cycles, given the essential nature of the services they provide.
How 'smart water' is revolutionising the utilities market
'Smart Water' is a trend that is taking hold in the water industry, and momentum is building.
Why fund managers need to stay focused on cost management
'Rarely a primary focus for private equity managers'
The UK property investment market is far from dead
The UK property investment market continues to experience lower transaction volumes, driven by political and economic uncertainties, particularly from Brexit.
The natural bridge between coal and carbon-neutral
The strong underlying demand growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) sets the global gas market apart from the oil market, where a managed decline in long-term production seems to be the most plausible future scenario.
Sidestepping danger in the biotech sector
Passive equity products have become popular over the past decade as it has become easier and cheaper to track the performance of an index.
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2019
Passives and boutiques recognised
The untapped ESG assets destined for growth
Much has been written on the inflated size of global AUM reported to incorporate ESG principles and whether ESG adds alpha.
Can 5G network upgrade be profitable for investors?
The world is getting ready for the immense impact of 5G technology.
Plant-based protein: Latest fad or long-term trend?
Assessing the growing popularity of meat-free alternatives
The 'Greta Effect': Surge in eco-awareness driving 'most significant' period of ESG inflows
High-profile eco campaigns among factors behind spike in returns
Revealed: The finalists for this year's Specialist Investment Awards
Awards lunch takes place Friday 18 October
Why investors need to care more about veganism than they realise
Traditional food consumption is changing
London-based student accommodation remains attractive
The UK remains a global leader in the provision of higher education, with some of the highest ranking universities in the world.
Investment Week's Specialist Investment Awards to return in October 2019
Nominations open until 12 July
The climate investing myths that need to be busted
What is stopping companies making green strides?
Finding market leaders in the NEXT economy
Which tech firms and trends are blazing a trail?
EdenTree's Van Herwijnen: The investment obsession failing our economy
Financial materiality hampering prospects
Merian's Naylor-Leyland on the opportunities in precious metals
Gold and silver investors have faced a relentless headwind of hawkish forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve for around six years.
Jupiter Monthly Income fund renamed with alternatives focus
Change of objective
Capital Group's Polak: Q4 2018 volatility was 'just what the doctor ordered'
Focus on digital disruption
Avoiding the 'ethical' trap
Taking responsible investing more seriously
Chinese New Year: Which key trends are providing alpha generation in China this year?
What should investors look out for?
M&G overhauls Global Themes replacing manager Horvat with Araujo
Changing investment process