Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2020

Industry

Best specialist providers and products honoured

clock 02 December 2020 •
IA eyes Global and Specialist sectors split

Funds

Expected by Q2 2021

clock 18 November 2020 •
The UK sectors benefiting from 'accelerated' long-term trends

UK

While a global crisis in which large swathes of the world's population have been locked down will, inevitably, leave some companies floundering, others are likely to emerge stronger than before.

clock 21 April 2020 •
Frenzied growth leads to frenzied behaviour - especially in tech

Specialist

Technology is transforming every other industry. The beneficiaries of this are often not the businesses deploying the new tech – they are the ones spending the money and may reap little reward for it – but the technology companies supplying them.

clock 13 March 2020 •
Why buying bonds is 'a leap of faith'

Specialist

As one of the multi-asset sectors, specialist has witnessed the ebbs and flows into the major asset classes.

clock 09 March 2020 •
The UK property investment market is far from dead

Specialist

The UK property investment market continues to experience lower transaction volumes, driven by political and economic uncertainties, particularly from Brexit.

clock 02 January 2020 •
The natural bridge between coal and carbon-neutral

Specialist

The strong underlying demand growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) sets the global gas market apart from the oil market, where a managed decline in long-term production seems to be the most plausible future scenario.

clock 27 November 2019 •
Sidestepping danger in the biotech sector

Specialist

Passive equity products have become popular over the past decade as it has become easier and cheaper to track the performance of an index.

clock 19 November 2019 •
The untapped ESG assets destined for growth

Specialist

Much has been written on the inflated size of global AUM reported to incorporate ESG principles and whether ESG adds alpha.

clock 21 October 2019 •
Can 5G network upgrade be profitable for investors?

Specialist

The world is getting ready for the immense impact of 5G technology.

clock 15 October 2019 •
