The return of dividends: Can UK equities rebound next year after a torrid 2020?

2020 has been a horrible year for investors in UK equities. At the time of writing (20 November), the FTSE 100 is down more than 15% year to date, according to Bloomberg.

This compares poorly with most other equity markets across the globe and looks quite wrong when compared to China CSI 300 which is up 28% (year to date in GBP) and the US Nasdaq which is up 33% (year-to-date in GBP).

Capital Economics: FTSE 100 to hit 7,500 in 2021

The reasons for this huge underperformance are varied but can best be assigned to four key issues: Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, dividend cuts and a lack of technology in the UK index.

Other considerations include the impact of low interest rates on banks and an ESG push against big oil stocks, both of which were important parts of the UK index.

However, for the purpose of this article, I will focus on the four big issues mentioned above.

Having acknowledged the terrible performance of the UK equity market in 2020 year to date, the question is whether UK equities might now present a good opportunity for investors.

UK equities are at a 50-year valuation low compared to world markets. This is only of academic interest unless we can identify a reason why this might change - a reason linked to the UK market rather than assuming world markets fall.

Certainly corporates and private equity companies have noticed the valuation opportunity presented in UK equities. Within the GAM UK Equity Income fund, we have recently received offers for William Hill and Hastings Insurance.

In the wider stockmarket, bids have landed in house building, insurance and property. The variety of sectors involved is encouraging and suggests a wide undervaluation of UK equities.

However, these corporate and private equity attentions are welcome but on their own, they will not propel the UK stockmarket back to more respectable levels.

Considering the four key reasons for underperformance

Beginning with the composition of the FTSE 100, it is unlikely that the UK market will become populated with large technology companies in the near future, so we will have to do without the influence of this sector for now.

A swift rollout of a vaccine and a quick, accurate mass testing system could help us to overcome many of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, including being able to go about our business rather than staying at home. Certainly in Asia, we have seen the positive impact that combatting the virus has had on local stockmarkets.

At the time of writing, the world equity markets are being propelled higher on the news of good preliminary data from phase III trials of four vaccines - Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik, Moderna and the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford collaboration.

Dividends hit again in Q3 as one-third of companies cut payouts

This is clearly worthy of celebration. There are more hurdles to clear in assessing safety and dosing regimes but this is a major breakthrough and it now seems likely that a suite of vaccines will be available in 2021.

Just as Asian economies have bounced back, it would not be unrealistic to expect European economies to also return to growth.

Even the much forgotten about UK would see economic growth and that would usually result in a better performance from the UK stockmarket.