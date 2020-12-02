IW Long Reads: A change in the air? How the travel and tourism sector is showing signs of a slow comeback

Prior to the three big vaccine announcements in November, it's fair to say 2020 had not been a kind year for the travel and leisure sectors.

Few could have forecast the damage wrought on these industries by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the global lockdowns limiting all travel and going out.

The result? In March, the STOXX 600 European Travel & Leisure index fell a huge 56% and while it has made up some of these losses, to end of October the sector was still down about 33%.

Step forward the month of November. It was reported that the FTSE 100 recorded its strongest month performance since 1989, rising 12.4%, while companies in Europe fared even better with the Euro STOXX index jumping close to 17%.

These jumps have certainly benefited the VT Downing European Unconstrained Income fund, which launched in early November.

"They say timing is everything, but when we launched the fund this month, little did we know the events which were to follow," says Mike Clements, co-manager of the portfolio alongside Pras Jeyanandhan, who joined Downing from Syz Asset Management in November.

Indeed, while not classing themselves as value investors per se, Clements says the recent run on value and recovery stocks which followed the announcement of Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's successful vaccine trials, could set an entirely new backdrop for investing both in Europe and more globally.

"Without getting too much into our investment process, we look for two types of companies in our portfolio; contrarian opportunities and under the radar companies," he says.

"We essentially look for what we consider to be undervalued companies which you won't typically find in the large-cap dividend-paying sectors."

Love to hate

One such contrarian opportunity Clements added to the fund at launch is Ryanair. Describing it as "a stock everyone loves to hate", he thinks it remains the best airline in Europe.

"A well-known name to everyone, the reasons you may have been able to buy this budget airline cheaply are obvious: no one wants to (or can during lockdown) fly on an airplane," he says.

"This is what we call a classic contrarian opportunity. It is a company which everyone is familiar with, but on occasions you get an opportunity to buy it when the market falls out of love with it."

While Clements says the investment case for Ryanair is well known, he notes that there are often times when investors become scared over a company's short-term prospects.

"As long-term investors, taking a five-year view, we still believe Ryanair is going to take market share away from competitors such as British Airways, Lufthansa and Air France," he says.

"We think it is a long-term winner and right now we can buy it cheaply simply because there is fear in the market."

While volatility can cause performance and stock prices to move around a lot, Clements maintains conditions in markets today are generally a great environment for contrarian opportunities.

He says Ryanair is a classic example of this, with its share price rising from under €12 a share to almost €16 on the back of the vaccine announcements.

"When I think about what contrarian investing looks like in practice, there are two legs of performance to consider," he says.

"The first is what has happened in the last few weeks, which we can call a knee-jerk, sentiment driven relief rally. This is exactly what has happened to many travel and leisure stocks since a potential solution to Covid-19 was announced."

The second aspect to contrarian investing, Clements adds, is the buying of those companies that have the ability in tough economic conditions to get better, rather than worse.

"Investors can often become confused between short-term trading moves and what can happen over the long term," he says.

"In the aftermath of Covid-19, many of those legacy airlines I mentioned earlier (such as British Airways) are under huge pressure, and as a result are being bailed out by their respective governments.

"In short, their competitive dynamics have become weaker during the pandemic, not stronger.

"In our opinion, however, Ryanair has the best balance sheet, best cost structure, best fare structure, and sits in the leisure sector rather than the business sector. So, in a relative sense, we think it is now in a better position today than it was 12 months ago."

Shut your eyes and buy

It is not just Downing reaping the rewards of the change in the air in markets. Having taken over the VT Tyndall Real Income fund in February, manager Simon Murphy says the portfolio's holdings in easyJet, JD Wetherspoon, WH Smith and National Express came in for some early punishment in the immediate months that followed.

"When the pandemic struck within the space of five-to-six weeks, really high quality cyclical franchises saw their share prices absolutely decimated - in many cases down 50% to 70%," he says.

"However, we took the view that equity investing is all about medium-term cashflows and not about what happens in the next few months, providing the business is strong enough to survive.

"So when you get the opportunity to buy high quality franchises that you believe will stand the test of time, frankly you have to shut your eyes and buy."

Murphy says this is what he has been doing all summer, buying into these four companies because he maintains they all have very strong fundamentals in their favour.

"They are all run by people I really respect and have strong franchises, and generally, in times of difficulty, strong franchises emerge stronger than their competition," he says.

"The only issue we have is whether the businesses will get into proper financial difficulty before you can see a recovery on the other side.

"All four companies raised equity quickly and cut costs aggressively to raise liquidity, and therefore have proved they have the financial strength to weather this period, providing it doesn't last considerably longer."

Having taken all these steps, Murphy says the next course of action is to wait for the cavalry to arrive, and he argues that it has in the form of the three recent vaccine announcements, plus rapid testing and talks of reducing the need for quarantine for travellers in the UK.

"All these things are coming at once," he says. "The result has been that the market has voted with its feet and some of the share prices have gone up very quickly and substantially.

"However, they are coming from a low base, with all four stocks down anywhere between 34% to 56% year-to-date. So while the road to complete recovery may well remain rocky, we are confident it will prove highly fruitful in due course."

Clements adds that another play on the contrarian travel theme in the portfolio is the Spanish-listed travel technology and airline reservations company Amadeus. Essentially, Amadeus is the booking engine behind airline ticket sales, and like Ryanair its share price has seen a huge jump.

"Amadeus shares many of the same characteristics as Ryanair," he says.

"It has a leading market share and is the dominant player in what it does, and because of this we can see the business surviving and taking relative market share through the crisis and beyond.

"It is a company that came onto our radar at the same time as Ryanair and one we are sticking with in the new portfolio."