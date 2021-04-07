Specialist Investment Awards 2020
Specialist Investment Awards winner's interview: First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF
Catching up with last year's winners
Specialist Investment Awards winner's interview: Embark Horizon Multi-Asset Funds
Catching up with last year's winners
Specialist Investment Awards finalist interview: Morningstar Investment Management Europe
Catching up with this year's finalists
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2020
Best specialist providers and products honoured
Specialist Investment Awards finalist interview: Seneca's Steve Hunter
Catching up with this year's nominees