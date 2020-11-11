Third of asset managers offer 'early-bird' European fund share classes

Discounts differ between classes, averaging 47% for equity funds and 40% for fixed income

One-third of asset managers now offer early-bird share classes to European investors in a bid to boost interest in newly launched funds, according to Fitz Partners' research.

With discount share classes now available to European investors from 33% of firms, it is the first time the figure is large enough for Fitz to start tracking its growth.

CEO of Fitz Partners Hugues Gillibert said the firm had seen "a growth in the number of these early-bird share classes being launched" in recent years, and growth "in the number of assets managers across Europe launching these seeding share classes with preferential fee levels".

The research found the levels of discount offered by early-bird share classes "are diverse but can be substantial", averaging 47% for equity funds and 40% for fixed income.

The median management fee for early-bird equity fund share classes sits at 0.5%, compared to 0.95% on a comparable universe of more mature equity funds.

For fixed income funds, the median early-bird management fee is 0.36% compared to 0.6% for more mature funds.

Gillibert said: "It is no surprise to see asset managers offering large discounts for seeding money or flows.

"It is an indication that in the case of new fund launches, pricing can make a difference and can compensate in some way for new funds' lack of track record."