BMO expands responsible range with Asian equity strategy

The new fund will invest in high quality, cash-generative companies with sustainable business models

BMO Global Asset Management has expanded its responsible investing range to 14 funds with the addition of an Asian equity strategy, which will be managed by the firm's emerging market specialists LGM Investments.

BMO LGM Responsible Asian Equity has previously existed as BMO LGM Asian Growth and Income, but as part of the range the fund will now formalise its ESG credentials.

Management of BMO LGM Responsible Asian Equity will be led by Gokce Balut, who is also manager of the firm's BMO Responsible Global Emerging Markets Equity fund, alongside Christopher Darling, who has more than 30 years' experience investing in Asian markets.

The fund invests in high quality, cash-generative companies with sustainable business models via a high conviction, benchmark agnostic portfolio of stocks with strong governance standards that make a "positive development" to Asian markets.

Bulut said: "Investment in emerging Asia offers a wealth of opportunities. It is a highly diverse region culturally, economically and from a developmental perspective."