Managers look to diversify as US tech sell-off spirals after midterms and AI capex fears

Nasdaq down 5.5% on Thursday

Jack Roach
clock • 4 min read

US markets have plummeted, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, following the midterms and a Magnificent Seven earnings round that failed to placate investors concerned about exorbitant AI capex.

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