Japanese bond 'carnage' leaves investors hoping for BoJ and Fed intervention

Japanese 10-Year yield nearly 3%

clock • 5 min read

Japanese government bonds (JGBs) have sold off dramatically in recent days and the growing expectation is for some Bank of Japan, or even the US Federal Reserve, intervention to temper yields.

Japanese bond 'carnage' leaves investors hoping for BoJ and Fed intervention
Japanese bond 'carnage' leaves investors hoping for BoJ and Fed intervention

Japanese 10-Year yield nearly 3%

Alex Sebastian
clock 27 January 2026 • 5 min read
