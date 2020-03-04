bank of japan
Fed rate cut reaction: 'Premature' but Bank of England set to follow lead
Coronavirus concerns
The 'structural evolution' taking place in Japanese equities
Many investors are worried about the potential impact of the coronavirus. Only one case has been reported in Japan so far, though the authorities have quarantined a cruise ship with affected passengers on board.
The world in 2020: Ten global market predictions
Return of big banks and the end of austerity?
Why Japanese equities will be on the up from next year
Japanese equities have been sensitive to weaker global industrial demand over the past 12 months, but we expect the earnings impact from the ongoing slowdown to bottom out by the end of this fiscal year.
Why 'extra caution' is required on interest rate and credit exposure
2019 has been a stellar year for global bond markets, as weak global economic growth and low inflation have combined with ever more accommodative central banks to push global bond yields significantly lower.
Low bond yields are here to stay, even if fiscal stimulus returns
Central banks to keep borrowing costs low
T. Rowe Price: Do not underestimate central banks' power
Recession due but will be relatively mild
Japathy (noun); a lack of interest in Japanese equities
Why are investors just not that into Japan?
The relative stability of Japanese assets 'amid a steady stream of political newsflow'
Japanese stocks have lagged their global peers so far this year, as uncertainty over US-China trade frictions and the impact on the global economy have clouded the outlook for corporate earnings.
The Big Question: What tools do central banks have at their disposal during the next recession?
The policies and programmes that could protect a worldwide plunge
Japan continues to be the relative value trade in equities
In an environment where no region presents an obvious opportunity from a valuation perspective in 2019, Japan offers investors the best chance to at least get access to a major market at something of a discount.
Are central banks at a crossroads or a dead-end?
In the developed world, inflation expectation is noise
Japanese equity market faces collateral damage in US-China trade war
The Japanese equity market has seen net outflows in the past 12 months, with concerns over global growth and the trade war weighing on investor sentiment in the region.
BMO GAM's multi-manager team backs 'insanely cheap' Japan as Abe's reforms continue to take shape
Maintaining overweight position to the region
The 'icing on the cake' in Japan
Japanese equities have been routinely shunned by global allocators for decades.
Why investors should not ignore Japan
Attractive dividend yields
What investors need to know about the deficit dilemma
Economic surplurses also pose risks
The two sectors in Japan with the potential to add 'differentiated value'
The Japanese equity market will resume its ascent, buoyed by favourable political conditions, strong and evolving corporate reforms and continued monetary easing by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Investing in an era of normalisation: Where are the opportunities?
Navigating a volatile market
M&G's Leaviss: No cruise speed yet for central banks
How have they performed this summer?
7IM's Jack Turner on the events that could threaten the Topix
Following Shinzo Abe's re-election as Prime Minister in 2012 and the infamous 'three arrow' stimulus package, the Japanese equity market was a star performer among the world's stock markets in 2013.
The Share Centre: What should investors be wary of in H2 2018?
Gold prices set to soar
Why the SuMi Trust is targeting 'structural change' in stock selection
Global markets have fluctuated since the end of 2017, due to the Federal Reserve's accelerated tightening, trade frictions and European political risks.