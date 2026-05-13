Quilter selects PIMCO to manage Global Government Bond fund in rebalance

Managed by Andrew Balls

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Quilter has launched of its Quilter Investors Global Government Bond fund today (13 May) and selected PIMCO to manage the mandate.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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