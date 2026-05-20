Fidelity's Mike Riddell on shifting allocation for a Middle East crisis and slashing duration

Looking for 'asymmetry'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Markets failed to price in the chance of conflict in the Middle East in February, according to Fidelity Strategic Bond fund lead portfolio manager Mike Riddell.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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