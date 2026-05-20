David Schachter: The man clashing with Saba's Boaz Weinstein in the battle for UK investment trusts

Schachter sits down with Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
clock • 5 min read

David Schachter arrived in London earlier this year carrying binders of shareholder ledgers, accompanied by a stack of self-produced videos and a mission he described in almost existential terms.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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