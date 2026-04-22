EWI's Jonathan Simpson-Dent: Shareholders want us to continue to fight Saba

EWI stand off with Saba continues

Linus Uhlig
clock • 7 min read

The public tussle for power of Baillie Gifford’s Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) between the incumbent board and US hedge fund Saba Capital has been one of the most high-profile episodes in Saba’s activist crusade against the UK’s investment trust industry.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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