The Big Interview: Guinness GI CEO on ETFs, disintermediation and the next generation of professionals

Edward Guinness

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 5 min read

In an office a stone’s throw away from the Houses of Parliament, Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness Global Investors, reflects on entering his seventh year leading the business and his 20th overall at the firm.

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Cristian Angeloni
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