JPMAM's Simon Crinage and Simon Elliott on consolidation and 'green shoots' of recovery

Change in trust leadership

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Investment trust consolidation “will no doubt continue” as managers compete to stay relevant amid wider industry transmutations, according to outgoing head of investment trusts at JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), Simon Crinage.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

VCTs raise £918m in 2025/26 ahead of upfront income tax relief cut

Schiehallion shares swing to premium on valuation uplift from private holdings

Trustpilot