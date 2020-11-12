Majedie CEO Rob Harris: Performance turns heads and headwinds will abate

The conclusion of Brexit talks and the end of "pariah status" for UK assets will boost Majedie Asset Management's funds offering and "turn heads" among investors after two years of decline for the firm’s assets under management (AUM), according to CEO Rob Harris.

Majedie's AUM fell from £14.1bn to £10.8bn in the year to 30 September 2019, according to the boutique's annual report, and have fallen further but remained "steady" in the last six months at "around £8bn," Harris told Investment Week.

Majedie's de Uphaugh: Focus on our long-term performance

"Brexit has been a clear headwind to UK flows across the industry over the past five years," he explained. "And, for obvious reasons, it has been more difficult to market our funds internationally in 2020."

With roughly £2.4bn in combined AUM, according to FE fundinfo, Majedie's UK Equity, UK Focus, UK Income and UK Smaller Companies funds represent a significant proportion of the firm's assets.

UK Focus is the only fund not to have seen AUM decline since November 2017, growing by roughly £100m, while UK Equity has seen the largest fall of around £3bn over the same period.

An end to 'pariah status'

Excluding the smaller companies vehicle, which had not launched at the time, Majedie UK Focus is also the only of the funds to have outperformed the FTSE All-Share index since the 23 June 2016 referendum with a return of 14.6% to 4 November 2020 compared to the index's gain of 9.8%.

Year-to-date, however, the funds have performed better than the FTSE All-Share's losses of 20.5%, with the exception of UK Income which is down 25.6%.

"We have always been big believers that performance turns heads, and we expect individual headwinds to abate", Harris said, adding he sees "an exciting" prospect for the firm, particularly in its UK funds, when the Brexit transition period comes to an end on 31 December.

"When you consider the pariah status currently afforded to UK assets, our investment teams continue to find very good money making opportunities in the UK equity market and indeed overseas," he said.

"There is still investor interest, but the more exciting thing is that UK assets are sitting on a big discount - that will not last forever."

Edinburgh IT set to dump Invesco's Barnett in favour of Majedie

Pointing to longer-term better performance from the UK range, Harris added that Majedie's clients "understand that active performance is not linear", and the firm has "proven that committed, long-term active management works… over nearly two decades."