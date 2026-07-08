Oldfield Partners' Sam Ziff: The wildest value gap since 1999

Market participants are 'gambling'

clock • 2 min read

When Warren Buffett recently described sentiment in markets, he said: “The casino has gotten very attractive to people… we have never had people in a more gambling mood than now.”

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