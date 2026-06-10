Fund selectors pick their fantasy XI ahead of World Cup

Top funds, trusts and stocks

Maria Nicholls
clock • 1 min read

With the World Cup kicking off on Thursday (11 June), Investment Week asked three selectors to put a squad together of their favourite funds, trusts and stocks.

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Maria Nicholls
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