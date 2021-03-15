Brand new Investment Week digital edition out now - 15 March 2021

Today marks the dawn of a new era at Investment Week as our brand new, redesigned and refreshed magazine is out now.

We have given the magazine a crisp, clean and sharp new look, but it will still contain the same high quality level of news, analysis and comments from the industry.

The magazine is also smaller in size, as we begin sending out physical copies to you in more sustainable packaging.

Read more about the changes in detail from our editor Lauren Mason here.

This week's edition

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue, which contains exclusive features such as:

Raising the bar: SFDR to lead to 'uptick in name and strategy changes' as firms adapt

Industry reaction as new ESG regulation comes into effect

#IAM... Darren Johnson

Impax AM's executive director tells us the words he has chosen that best portray his identity as part of the #IAM campaign

What is the 'new normal'? Firms that embrace evolution will fare better than those that sit still

Martin Gilbert on why companies cannot afford to fall behind on changing consumer needs

Ten Point Plan: Sunak lays foundation for green economy... but will it hold?

Investors call on MPs for greater net zero co-operation