IBT's Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski: Biotech innovation will overcome policy noise

Sector not primary target of US reforms

clock • 4 min read

Drug pricing in the US is firmly back in the political spotlight. In May, President Donald Trump revived the idea of a most-favoured-nation pricing framework through an executive order.

While the details are still being clarified, the principle is simple – tie the price of Medicare-covered drugs in the US to the lowest price paid in other developed countries. European equities outshine US stocks in H1 as rotation continues From an investor perspective, this amounts to uncertainty. However, the biotech sector is not the primary target of these reforms. Drug sales are largely the preserve of pharmaceutical companies, while biotech companies dominate the development stage, leaving the latter somewhat ringfenced from drug pricing changes. What is more, only a very ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage keeping activists at bay with ongoing share buybacks
Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage keeping activists at bay with ongoing share buybacks

£2bn spent on scheme so far

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 04 July 2025 • 3 min read
IBT's Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski: Biotech innovation will overcome policy noise
Investment Trusts

IBT's Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski: Biotech innovation will overcome policy noise

Sector not primary target of US reforms

Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski
clock 04 July 2025 • 4 min read
Murray Income trust launches 'surprise' strategic review amid lagging performance
Investment Trusts

Murray Income trust launches 'surprise' strategic review amid lagging performance

Trading at 10.3% discount to NAV

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot