Fidelity International partners with Moonfare to provide access to private markets funds

Fidelity International has announced an exclusive strategic distribution partnership with digital investment platform for private markets funds Moonfare, as part of "bold ambitions" to broaden its alternatives capability.

The agreement will see Moonfare provide access to private market strategies for Fidelity's institutional and wholesale clients, following increasing demand to add alternative investment strategies to their portfolios.

Andrew McCaffery, global chief investment officer at Fidelity International, said that Fidelity had "bold ambitions to build a broader alternatives capability in the coming years", spanning private markets, real assets and liquid alternative strategies.

Fidelity will also invest a minority stake in Moonfare, founded in 2016, becoming the first institutional investor to take an equity stake, and will appoint Christian Staub, managing director Europe at Fidelity International, to join the platform's advisory committee.

The partnership will start in April in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France and Austria, before expanding to cover further international markets at a later stage.

Fidelity said that Moonfare's emphasis on fund selection, digital platform, low investment minimums, starting from €50,000, and "disruptive" fee structure made it stand out as a partner.

"Our partnership with Moonfare and its market leading open-architecture platform, combined with the recent introduction of a new private credit team, provides a strong foundation for future growth plans in real assets and private markets," McCaffery said.

In January this year, Fidelity announced it had entered the private credit market following a team hire from MeDirect Bank.

Staub said: "Until now, private market funds have only been accessible to a limited group of investors.

"By partnering with Moonfare, our ambition is to democratise the asset class, providing access to the benefits alternative assets can offer with products carefully curated by an experienced team."

McCaffery added that alternatives were set to become a "permanent and growing feature" of asset allocation decisions.

"The traditional 60/40 model has been challenged recently, and as a result, alternative investments, such as in private equity and debt, have begun to play an important role in investors' portfolios as they look to diversify and enhance long-term returns," he said.