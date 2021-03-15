New look has eye on the future: Welcome to your refreshed and redesigned Investment Week

Hello, and welcome to the launch edition of Investment Week's new redesign. As you have probably already noticed, we have made a few changes to our magazine, meaning the publication will look slightly different from this edition onwards.

Click here to get your brand new digital copy now and see the changes for yourself. Past editions of the magazine can all be accessed here.

The first of these, and perhaps the most noticeable, is its new, slightly smaller size. This is predominantly so that we can ditch the plastic packaging and instead mail the magazine in a fully sustainable wrapper.

Paradoxically, this will allow our graphs, charts, tables and datasets to increase in scale without overwhelming the page. The amount of content within the magazine will remain the same, with the number of pages increasing to account for the 20% size reduction.

The second most noticeable change will be that you are reading Investment Week's regular leader column at the front of the magazine, rather than near the back. This is so that we can provide readers with an introduction to each edition before they begin reading.

The existing editorial direction of the magazine will remain very much the same, although there will be greater emphasis on longer form content including analysis and interviews. This is supported by new-look infographics and data, and a slicker design.

For instance, we have removed the white space at the top of each page, removed orange and green from our colour palette so that everything is Investment Week's trademark dark navy (with red accents), have produced more streamlined columns and our talented art editor will create digital paintings of our regular columnists.

Pages will also have more captions, bigger subheads and shorter pullquotes, so that they are easier to read and less dense.

Another key change is to our stats pages, which we have taken the opportunity to refresh and make easier to navigate.

Investment Week will still be running its Consistent 50 table of funds and full fund and investment trust performance data at the back of the magazine, using figures from Morningstar. You can still view the online version of the Consistent 50 here.

However, to accommodate the smaller size of the magazine and ensure we can still cover the whole IA and AIC universes, the fund performance data will be split over two weeks with half the sectors appearing one week and the other half the following week. Investment trust data will appear every fortnight.

At Investment Week, we are always looking to review and refresh our products based on feedback from readers.

We are also looking to increase our use of multimedia such as video and podcasts - all of which will become easier as the team begins returning to the office.

I am personally most excited about being able to send our magazine in sustainable packaging. As the asset management industry continues to pick up the pace in terms of its ESG efforts, it is only right that we do the same.

We do hope you enjoy this new-look edition!