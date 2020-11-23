Investment Week digital edition - 23 November 2020
Latest edition of print magazine now available online
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
This week's exclusive articles include:
This week's exclusive articles include:
2021: A dividend odyssey
Income funds eye bumper growth for new year after $224bn hit in 2020
#IAM... Marisa Hall
Thinking Ahead Institute's head on fighting racism in and out of the office
Investment Conundrums: Kleinwort Hambros' Fahad Kamal
"It is important for us to follow the price action and momentum within gold"
Combatting 'diversity fatigue': Is inclusion suffering from semantic satiation?
Less talk and more action will improve diversity faster, writes City Hive's Bev Shah
